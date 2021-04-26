Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

