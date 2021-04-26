Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.80

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.52, with a volume of 19789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 149.93.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

