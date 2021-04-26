Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.65.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.