Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

