Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.41. Leidos posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

LDOS traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $99.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

