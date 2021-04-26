Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $334.46 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $170.32 and a one year high of $339.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

