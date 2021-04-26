Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Down 3.6%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $321.49 and last traded at $322.47. Approximately 736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.46.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

