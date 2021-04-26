LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

