LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.