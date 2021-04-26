LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $57.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

