LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.