Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.