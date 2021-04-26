Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.