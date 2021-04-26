Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $522,057.30 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

