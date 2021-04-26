Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

