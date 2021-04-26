Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $16.45 billion and $5.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $246.44 or 0.00455453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.