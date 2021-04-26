Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.76-1.92 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFUS opened at $275.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

