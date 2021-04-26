Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

