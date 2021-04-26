Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan Sells 5,406 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.68. 45,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

