Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.