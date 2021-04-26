Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Separately, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.59 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

