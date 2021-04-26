Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

