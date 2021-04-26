Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

