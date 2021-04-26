LPL Financial LLC Invests $39,000 in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

