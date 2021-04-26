LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

LTC stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

