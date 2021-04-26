Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,959,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000.

NYSE LU opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

