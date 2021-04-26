Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

