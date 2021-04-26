Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 42,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,324. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

