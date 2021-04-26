Magna International (MGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magna International (NYSE: MGA):

4/23/2021 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna’s sharp focus on innovation and technology development along with program launches is likely to boost its prospects. The firm’s efforts to enhance its portfolio of e-powertrain products and develop advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology position it well. Strategic alliances with Fisker, LG Electronics and Waymo are set to drive Magna. Healthy balance sheet and investor friendly moves instill optimism. However, high R&D expenses, engineering and other costs related to ADAS programs are likely to dent margins. Soaring commodity costs and unfavorable forex translations are also likely to play spoilsports. Moreover, the firm expects to witness short-term hiccups amid the global chip shortage. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

4/23/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

4/15/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/31/2021 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Magna International stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

