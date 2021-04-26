Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.08

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

