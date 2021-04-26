Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

