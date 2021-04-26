MAPS (MAPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.43 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. MAPS has a total market cap of $100.65 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.01280674 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

