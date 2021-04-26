Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.