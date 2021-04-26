Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000.

MRVI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. 1,373,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

