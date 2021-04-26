Masco (MAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Masco has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

