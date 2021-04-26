Mask Network Trading Down 6.4% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.46 or 0.00025061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $132.99 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

