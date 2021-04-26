MASQ Trading Down 10.4% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $120,989.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00265493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01031083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.49 or 0.00651597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,195.78 or 0.99887252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.