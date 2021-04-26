Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $499,915.80 and $104,109.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.23 or 0.04698586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

