Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $512,208.35 and approximately $59,454.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.36 or 0.04668457 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

