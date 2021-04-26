Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $2,223,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Match Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $149.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

