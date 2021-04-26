Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXR. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

