Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Invests $509,000 in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Five Prime Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of FPRX remained flat at $$38.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

