Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 6.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $85,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. 216,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,921. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

