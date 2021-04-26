Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

