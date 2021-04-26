Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

