Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

MRK stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

