Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCY stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.