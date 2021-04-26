Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MREO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

