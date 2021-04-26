Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $778,355.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $778,355.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.94 or 0.04681786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060723 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,224,975 coins and its circulating supply is 78,224,877 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

