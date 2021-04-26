Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.